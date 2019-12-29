Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are investigating after a body of a man was discovered along the road in central Minnesota Sunday morning.
According to Meeker County police, they responded to the call around 8 a.m. on the 74500 block of 309th Street in Kingston Township.
Police say the initial investigation revealed the adult male died somewhere other than where he was found.
Midwest Medical Examiner’s office is conducting an autopsy.
The deceased victim has not yet been identified.
Police ask that anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area during the overnight hours of Saturday into Sunday are encouraged to call the Meeker County sheriff’s office at 320-693-5400.
