MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 29-year-old man is dead after a stabbing inside a St. Cloud nightclub early Sunday morning.
According to the St. Cloud Police Department, officers responded around 1:26 a.m. to the Red Carpet Nightclub.
Upon arrival, officers found a 29-year-old man who had been stabbed during an altercation inside the nightclub. Officers attempted lifesaving measures. The victim was ultimately transported by Mayo Ambulance to the St. Cloud Hospital where he later died.
Officials say there are no suspects in custody at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.
