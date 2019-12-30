Winter Blast:Rain, drizzle and snow are all in the forecast for the next few days in Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after a person was shot at Bryn Mawr Park Sunday evening.

According to police, the shooting took place on the 600 block of Morgan Avenue South at Bryn Mawr Park around 8:45 p.m.

The incident took place in a parking lot of the park, police said.

A shooting victim was taken from a residence on the 400 block of Queen Avenue to North Memorial Hospital where their condition is unknown.

There have been no arrests.

