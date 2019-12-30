Winter Blast:Rain, drizzle and snow are all in the forecast for the next few days in Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men are impersonating employees of the Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association (WH) in an attempt to gain sensitive information about local homes in the rural Wright County and western Hennepin County area, according to WH.

A release says multiple homeowners in the area have reported one or two men coming to their home to inspect Christmas lights and electric meters.

The suspects were driving a silver car and wearing black hats with a WH logo on them.

Now WH is reminding residents that its employees never inspect Christmas lights. Their employees may check a meter, but they will arrive in white or yellow vehicles with a black WH logo on both doors.

The employees should also be wearing shirts with a WH logo and have a WH badge identifying themselves.

