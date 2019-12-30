Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Stearns County have identified a 33-year-old man who died in a crash Saturday.
The crash happened around 4:20 a.m. near the intersection of 125th Avenue and 440th Street in Brockway Township.
The sheriff’s office reports that a vehicle crashed into the tree line, and the driver, identified as Jeffery George Kalis of Royalton, was partially ejected.
He died of his injuries.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the cause of the crash.
