MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 38-year-old Almena man is being held in the Barron County Jail on charges of domestic abuse and being armed while intoxicated, after an incident north of Poskin, Wisconsin on Sunday evening.
According to a release, the suspect was shooting a gun in the air and making threats to his girlfriend if she called law enforcement.
She called, and police responded to the residence at about 9:40 p.m. They advised the woman to find cover and lock herself in a room.
Officers met the male suspect in the driveway of the residence. He refused to obey orders from law enforcement and continued to make threats.
Authorities used two “less lethal bean bag rounds” to shoot him in the legs in order to take him into custody.
WCCO does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.
You must log in to post a comment.