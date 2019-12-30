MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced awards for five state highway projects, totaling $18 million as part of the state’s Transportation Economic Development program (TED).
Established in 2010, TED provides competitive grants to construction projects on state highways that provide measurable economic benefits.
A total of $20 million was available for projects in this phase. MnDOT plans to solicit additional projects in Greater Minnesota in 2020 for the remaining funds.
These are the projects that will be funded:
- In Washington County, an interchange at Highway 36 and Manning Avenue will be added to improve access to planned developments in the area; including a future hospital complex, grocery store and other businesses.
- In Chaska, the Highway 41 reconstruction project will address current issues by adding turn lanes and on-street parking.
- In Cloquet, a reduced conflict intersection will be constructed on Highway 33 and Gillette Road by May 2022.
- In Dayton, construction on the Dayton parkway Interchange on Interstate 94 is expected to begin in 2020.
- In Scott County, a grade separated interchange will be added, along with additional frontage roads and access ramps along Highway 13 near Dakota and Yosemite Avenues in Savage.
The Department of Employment and Economic Development also awarded $2.86 million for three projects in Mankato, Sherburne County and Minneapolis, according to officials.
In 2015, previous awards were used to construct a new bridge, interchange ramps, pedestrian improvements and the Gateway Trail underpass in Oakdale. The additions opened to traffic in 2019, resulting in reduced travel delays, improved safety, and a reduction in emergency response time for the fire station.
Metro Applications
|
Score
|
Applicant
|
Project Name
|
Amount Requested
|
Award
|
89
|
Washington County
|
Highway 36/Manning Avenue Interchange Project
|
$10,000,000
|
$10,000,000
|
72
|
Chaska
|
Highway 41 Improvements in Historic Downtown Chaska
|
$3,500,000
|
$3,500,000
|
67
|
Dayton
|
I‐94/Dayton Parkway Interchange
|
$2,000,000
|
$2,000,000
|
65
|
Scott County
|
Highway 13 and Dakota Avenue Freight Access and Mobility Project
|
$5,500,000
|
$2,000,000
|
48
|
Maple Grove
|
Highway 610 Connection
|
$10,000,000
|
$0
Greater Minnesota Application
|
Score
|
Applicant
|
Project Name
|
Amount Requested
|
Award
|
84
|
Cloquet
|
South Highway 33 reduced conflict intersection (RCI) project
|
$665,000
|
$665,000
