MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis and St. Paul are among the Minnesota cities declaring snow emergencies Monday.
Day 1 of Minneapolis’s emergency begins Monday night at 9 a.m. and goes until 8 a.m. Tuesday — or until the street is fully plowed — on either side of Snow Emergency routes.
In St. Paul, the emergency also goes into effect at 9 a.m. on Night Plow Route streets. Day Plow Route streets begin being plowed Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Crystal, Plymouth and Robbinsdale have also declared snow emergencies by early Monday evening.
