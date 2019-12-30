Winter Blast:Rain, drizzle and snow are all in the forecast for the next few days in Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis and St. Paul are among the Minnesota cities declaring snow emergencies Monday.

Day 1 of Minneapolis’s emergency begins Monday night at 9 a.m. and goes until 8 a.m. Tuesday — or until the street is fully plowed — on either side of Snow Emergency routes.

In St. Paul, the emergency also goes into effect at 9 a.m. on Night Plow Route streets. Day Plow Route streets begin being plowed Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Crystal, Plymouth and Robbinsdale have also declared snow emergencies by early Monday evening.

