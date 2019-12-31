MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning after two people broke through ice on Lake Minnetonka.
According to the sheriff’s office, the two people were riding an ATV and pulling a portable fish house when they broke through the ice on Dec. 27. They managed to rescue themselves and were later evaluated by first responders before returning home.
“This year’s weather has not been good for the ice,” Sheriff David P. Hutchinson said in the release. “The recent warm weather has degraded ice in many places on Lake Minnetonka and other bodies of water in the county. People should use extreme caution before venturing out onto lake ice.”
The sheriff’s office says people should make sure ice is 4 inches or thicker before venturing out. Those on the ice should continue to check the thickness of the ice if they move to other parts of a lake.
The sheriff’s office says it does not recommend putting any vehicles on the lake to inconsistency in ice depth.
