MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A popular restaurant among Minnesota Vikings fans, located in the shadow of U.S. Bank Stadium, is set to close on Jan. 1 before moving to South Minneapolis.
Erik the Red will soon call East 46th Street and Hiawatha Avenues its home. The new location is in the Lowa46 development, adjacent to a Cub Foods grocery store and apartment complex.
“We’ve been looking for the perfect neighborhood location to expand on the success we’ve had with Erik the Red – and we’ve found it at 46th and Hiawatha,” owner Erik Forsberg told the media. “Building a new restaurant from the ground up gives us an opportunity to create a space that will be inviting, fun and will showcase our exceptional food and beverages.”
The restaurant’s web page says that construction will start in the spring. They expect to be ready to open by late summer or early fall.
