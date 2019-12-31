MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s finally stopped snowing, but to clear the streets after Monday’s all-day snowfall, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared snow emergencies. And they weren’t the only cities making such declarations.
WCCO’s cameras caught a number of cars being hauled away in St. Paul to clear the night plow routes.
In St. Paul, you can’t park on day plow routes until they’ve been plowed curb to curb. In Minneapolis, you’ll want to avoid parking on the even side of non-snow emergency routes.
Several suburbs have also declared snow emergencies. Click here to check on your city’s snow emergency protocol. If you’re unsure where to park, call 266-PLOW in St. Paul, or 348-SNOW in Minneapolis. If you’re car isn’t parked in the right spot, it will be towed and you will get a ticket.
Temperatures should hold in the lower 20s and upper teens for New Year’s Eve, according to WCCO meteorologist Riley O’Connor, with plenty of sunshine to send off 2019. Clouds should increasingly move into the region Wednesday, with temperatures expected to reach the mid-30s on both Wednesday and Thursday.
Friday brings with it the chance for more snowflakes, leading in a generally quiet first weekend of the new year.
