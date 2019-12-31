MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Wednesday kicks off 2020, and as always, a number of places will ring in the new year by staying closed for the day. Here’s a reminder of what’s open and what’s closed.
Government Offices
All government offices are closed Wednesday, and will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 2.
Parking Meters
Most parking meters in the Twin Cities will not be enforced. The City of Minneapolis says that all other parking restrictions in the city are to remain in effect, “including Park Board meters along Minneapolis parkways, University of Minnesota parking meters and those of private organizations that operate their own meters.”
Also, note that many parts of the metro area may still be under snow emergencies. Click here for more information on your community’s snow emergency status.
The U.S. Postal Service does not deliver mail on New Year’s Day. Also, UPS and FedEx aren’t making general deliveries Wednesday, either.
Banks
Many banks, including Wells Fargo, TCF Bank and U.S. Bank branches, will be closed Wednesday. However, some locations may remain open.
Metro Transit
City buses and light rail lines will be operating on holiday schedules Wednesday. There will also be no Northstar service on New Year’s Day.
Garbage
There will be no garbage or recycling pickup on Wednesday in the city of Minneapolis. Any pickups scheduled for Jan. 1 through Jan. 4 will occur a day later than usual. St. Paul also announced there will be a one-day delay for pickups this week.
