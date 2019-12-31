MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating the shooting death of a woman on New Year’s Eve in the Willard-Hay neighborhood.
Officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts on the 1300 block of Russell Avenue North at about 6:38 p.m. They soon found a gravely-injured woman in an alley one block away. She was taken to North Memorial Health hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
Police are investigating, and say there are no suspects in custody as of late Tuesday night.
This is the city’s 48th homicide of 2019.
