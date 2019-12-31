MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell says he wants to change part of the Minnesota State Constitution that mentions slavery.
He posted his mission on Facebook Tuesday, pointing out that Article One, Section Two reads, “There shall be neither slavery nor involuntary servitude in the state otherwise than as punishment for a crime of which the party has been convicted.”
Axtell says this type of governing does not fit with Minnesota’s standards.
“Words matter, they truly do matter. And the term ‘slavery’ in the community that I represent, and my friends throughout this community and the entire state, we know what that word means, and we know what it’s done specifically to the African American community, and it has no place in our constitution,” Axtell said.
The chief told WCCO that shortly after he made the Facebook post, State Representative John Lesch reached out and said he will help champion this change. Axtell says he’s pleased with the quick response, and hopes to see the constitution changed in 2020.
