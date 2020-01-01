Election Day:
The polls in Minnesota are closed. Click here for the latest results.
Latest News
AP: Dean Phillips Projected To Be Reelected To Minnesota's 3rd District
Rep. Dean Phillips is projected to keep his seat in Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.
Ilhan Omar Projected To Win Minnesota's 5th District
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is projected to be re-elected to Minnesota's 5th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.
After A Taste Of Winter In October, Now's The Time To Get Your Home Cold-Weather Ready
The record-breaking October snow is just about gone, and now home experts recommend winterizing before the cold weather returns.
Tent Encampments Brace For Early Snow, Sub-Freezing Temps: How You Can Help
The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board says they have been working closely for many weeks with unsheltered people in park encampments, community groups and local service agencies.
Minnesota Weather: Potentially Record Cold Temperatures On The Way
Record cold is on the way over the weekend, with temperatures that feel more like December.
Minnesota Weather: Heavy Snow, 'Thunder-Sleet,' Rain All Fall On Minnesota
Minnesota is experiencing a smorgasbord of weather Thursday: from heavy snow in north-central Minnesota to thunder-sleet in the Twin Cities.
October Snowstorm Catches Homeowners, Plow Drivers Off Guard
A winter storm left many scrambling to find their winter clean-up gear. Even those who specialize in snow removal were caught off guard.
Badgers Cancel Game With Purdue Due To COVID-19 Outbreak
Wisconsin has canceled Saturday's home game against Purdue, the second straight game the 10th-ranked Badgers have called off as COVID-19 cases within their team continue to rise.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 9: Damien Harris Settling Into Lead Back Role For Patriots
The Patriots leaned on their rushing attack Sunday and Harris appears to have taken the role of lead back.
Vikings Ground Game Going Strong With Help From Delvin Cook
Dalvin Cook showed up for his postgame interview in Green Bay wearing dark shades, an appropriately stylish look after the Minnesota star put his stamp on a 28-22 statement victory.
Vikings' Mark Fields Endured Punctured Lung From Opponent's Cleat
The Vikings beat the Packers to stay alive in the NFC North, but they also lost three cornerbacks to various injuries.
Latest Headlines
Election Day Food Deals, Freebies For Voters And Poll Workers In Minnesota
Election Day may be a stressful or emotional time for many, and a bunch of restaurants are stepping up with discounted or even free comfort food to help you cope.
Restaurants Ready To Step In To Cook Your Thanksgiving Meal This Year
Thanksgiving is a few weeks away, and with COVID-19 cases still on the rise, it's likely most are going to opt for a smaller-scale Thanksgiving dinner in a much smaller gathering.
List Of Restaurants, Brewpubs With Heated Patios
As fall creeps into winter and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hold steady in Minnesota, many restaurants are retrofitting their offerings to make sure they can still serve you your favorite meals over the cold months.
Minneapolis Ranks 11th In Nation For Coffee; St. Paul Is 41st
The survey looked at everything from the number of coffee shops in the city to the average price for a pack of coffee. Seattle came out on top.
Mike's Mix: 5 Adult Ice Cream Drinks
This week in Mike's Mix, Mike Augustyniak is sharing a batch of adult ice cream shakes that Burger Dive has available this weekend.
Bellecour, 508 Bar Announce Permanent Closures
There have been a string of restaurant closures that have been announced in the past few months, some among the most acclaimed restaurants in the metro area.
Good Question: How Exactly Is Your Vote Counted?
Whether you voted by mail or in person this year, all ballots end up the same place. So what happens once they're sent into the machine?
Where Do Our Halloween Traditions Come From? Good Question
While we may celebrate Halloween differently this year, many traditions remain. Like scary pumpkins, and snacking on candy. So how did those traditions start? Good Question.
2020 General Election
