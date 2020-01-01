



— As the calendar page turns to a new year, the Real ID deadline inches closer and closer for Minnesotans.

Starting on Oct. 1, standard driver’s licenses and state IDs will no longer be valid for domestic air travel or at federal facilities if you don’t have a passport.

As frequent flyers, Richard and Ruth Underdahl-Peirce knew they had to get their Real ID requests in early.

“It was more the sitting down and looking through what is required and trying to read the fine print,” Richard said.

For the couple, the process of getting all of their required documents together wasn’t as easy as they initially thought.

“They want a hard copy, so it was tricky getting materials that were current and that matched,” Richard said.

When applying for a Real ID, you must provide one document that has your identity and date of birth, like a passport or birth certificate.

You also need another proving your Social Security number and two different documents proving current residency in the state, like a utility bill or a lease agreement.

Only original documents will be accepted, no scanned or digital copies will do.

You will still need to visit an actual DMV office to complete your request to get a new license, but pre-applying online can save you some time and hassle.

More information can be found here.