MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota’s lucky streak continues, kicking off the new year with two new millionaires.
In less than three weeks, Minnesota is now home to five new millionaires — with two lucky Minnesotans winning $1 million in the Jan. 1, 2020 Minnesota Millionaire Raffle.
The $1 winning raffle tickets were sold at Cub Foods in Brooklyn Center, 3245 County Road 10, and at Shell in Burnsville, 14301 Nicollet Court.
And the lucky numbers of Minnesota's newest millionaires are… 🎉 #MNMillionaireRaffle
Check your Raffle numbers here: https://t.co/R4D8V0S6jJ pic.twitter.com/EjYmhwPbji
— Minnesota Lottery (@mnlottery) January 1, 2020
Minnesota Lottery says the lucky streak began on Dec. 16 when a $1.6 million winning Gopher 5 jackpot was won in Hermantown, followed by a $1 million Powerball win in Mankato on Dec. 18 and a $1 million Powerball win in Big Lake on Dec. 21.
More than 12,000 players also won prizes in the Jan. 1, 2020 Minnesota Millionaire Raffle, including five $100,000 winners.
Those winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:
- Go For It, 3255 Viking Blvd. N.E., in East Bethel
- Kwik Trip #376, 301 W. 7th St., in Red Wing
- Kwik Trip #854, 520 Reform St. N., in Norwood Young America
- Speedway #70, located at 1884 E. 134th St., in Burnsville
- Tower Bar & Lounge, 100 N. Hill Ave., in Ogilvie
