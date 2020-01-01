2019 In ReviewClick here to take a look back at the biggest, weirdest, and most heart-warming 2019 stories!
Filed Under:Minnesota Lottery, Minnesota Millionaire Raffle

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota’s lucky streak continues, kicking off the new year with two new millionaires.

In less than three weeks, Minnesota is now home to five new millionaires — with two lucky Minnesotans winning $1 million in the Jan. 1, 2020 Minnesota Millionaire Raffle.

The $1 winning raffle tickets were sold at Cub Foods in Brooklyn Center, 3245 County Road 10, and at Shell in Burnsville​, 14301 Nicollet Court.

Minnesota Lottery says the lucky streak began on Dec. 16 when a $1.6 million winning Gopher 5 jackpot was won in Hermantown, followed by a $1 million Powerball win in Mankato on Dec. 18 and a $1 million Powerball win in Big Lake on Dec. 21.

More than 12,000 players also won prizes in the Jan. 1, 2020 Minnesota Millionaire Raffle, including five $100,000 winners.

Those winning tickets were purchased at the following locations: ​

  • Go For It, 3255 Viking Blvd. N.E., in East Bethel​
  • Kwik Trip #376, 301 W. 7th St., in Red Wing ​
  • Kwik Trip #854, 520 Reform St. N., in Norwood Young America ​
  • Speedway #70, located at 1884 E. 134th St., in Burnsville ​
  • Tower Bar & Lounge, 100 N. Hill Ave., in Ogilvie ​
