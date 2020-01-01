MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – On the beginning of a new year, K.G. Wilson walks through a north Minneapolis alley Wednesday afternoon. He’s about to compassionately mark the spot where a young woman’s life ended in what he describes as a vicious killing.

“Whoever they are, whoever you are, you had to be vicious to do something like this,” Wilson said.

Under the cover of darkness on New Year’s Eve, shots rang out behind several homes at 14th and Russell avenues north.

The victim was 28-year-old Monique Baugh, a mother of two who worked as a real estate agent. Relatives said she lived four miles north of the crime scene.

ShotSpotter activation led police to the area early Tuesday evening. Baugh was taken to North Memorial Health hospital, where she later died. Police have yet to say how Baugh ended up in the alley.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office says she died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Wilson’s bewilderment comes as he describes Baugh as an innocent person.

“This is not the type of thing that you hear about happening to those type of people,” Wilson said.

Relatives who visited the scene Wednesday told WCCO off camera that Baugh was a genuinely sweet woman, and that her family desperately wants justice. Police are still searching for a suspect and motive on why she was killed.

As a member of the street outreach group A Mother’s Love, Wilson’s focus is helping Baugh’s family grieve through a memorial. He placed two balloons and flowers near the spot where she was killed. Blood splatter was still on the snow-covered pavement.

“We can’t feel their pain, but we feel pain,” Wilson said. “I hope that somebody knows something and says something quickly because this can surely happen again if this is what these people do.”

Baugh worked for Kris Lindahl Real Estate. Lindahl released this statement regarding her death Wednesday:

Monique has been a part of our team for almost a year. She made a big impact on us during that time. She was a beautiful person who was kind and compassionate to everyone. She was very driven and was a joy to work with. Monique was a loving mother who always put her children first. Our entire team is grieving her loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this incredibly difficult time.