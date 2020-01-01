MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul are investigating the first homicide of the new year.
Police say a fatal shooting happened at about 2 a.m. Wednesday on the 900 block of University Avenue West, but didn’t release many other details as of yet.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION:
We are investigating a shooting death that occurred just after 2 a.m. this morning on the 900 block of University Avenue West.
SPPD PIOs will release more information about the case later this morning. Watch @sppdmn for updates.
— Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) January 1, 2020
This dovetails off the city’s deadliest year since 1992. Homicides doubled from 15 in 2018 to 30 in 2019, and of those deaths 27 involved firearms.
“We are focusing very deliberately on people who should not be carrying the firearms, people who have shown the firearms to commit violence in the past and people we believe will become victims of gun violence in our city,” St. Paul Polioce Chief Todd Axtell said.
Police in Minneapolis were also investigating that city’s first homicide of the year, a fatal stabbing that happened near the intersection of West Broadway and Emerson Avenue.
