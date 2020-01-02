MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Cloud police say one man faces criminal charges and two other men are in custody in connection to the stabbing death of Unity McGill outside the Red Carpet Nightclub early last Sunday morning.

Bryant Jerome Stephenson was arrested Monday, and faces one count of second-degree aiding and abetting murder. Two other men — ages 26 and 28 — were arrested without incident Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis soon after warrants were issued for them. They were then transferred to Stearns County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint, all three men got into a fight inside the nightclub just after 1 a.m. with McGill and another man, which was captured on surveillance cameras. Stephenson and the two men are seen punching a man several times, then one of the attackers is seen striking McGill, who returns a punch that knocks him to the ground.

The three suspects and the first man they attacked are then kicked out of the club. Footage shows that McGill remains on the dance floor.

About 10 minutes later, Stephenson and the two men re-enter the club. They are seen splitting up and approaching McGill on the dance floor from three directions. They then launched into a second attack, which soon puts McGill on the ground.

Bouncers pull the three men off McGill, who gets up and attempts to run towards the door. The three suspects follow McGill and get in more punches as his exits. Surveillance then shows McGill, laying on the ground by the entrance, being kicked in the head by one of the men. Stephenson and the third man then exit, and all three flee on foot.

McGill was stabbed several times on the dance floor, and was pronounced dead at St. Cloud Hospital about two hours later.

Investigators later spoke with the uncle of the two unnamed men, who identified all three suspects, and confirmed he was at the club with them right until the second attack.

Stephenson could face up to 40 years in prison. The two other suspects have not yet be charged.