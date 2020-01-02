Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a dead body that was found on the side of the road in Kingston Township as Justin Warnke of Buffalo; and a suspect has been arrested.
Warnke, 34, was found on the 74500 block of 309th Street, according to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities have not released any more information as to how he died.
On Jan. 1, law enforcement arrested a 37-year-old Montrose man in connection with the investigation.
He was taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop on US Highway 12 and Meeker County Road 9, according to a release.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Wright County Sheriff’s Office at 763-682-7600 or the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office at 320-693-5400.
WCCO does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.
