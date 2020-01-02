MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The flu remains widespread in Minnesota as of the last full week of the calendar year.
According to the Minnesota Health Department, there were 117 reported hospitalizations for the flu during the week ending Dec. 28. That’s an increase from the 114 reported the previous week, which until now represented the most of the flu season so far.
The bulk of the hospitalizations were reported in the Twin Cities metro area, which also showed a higher per capita average of incidences.
The age group showing the most hospitalizations over the reported week were those 65 years of age and older. That group also showed the highest per capita average as well, closely followed by those younger than 5 years old.
So far there have been seven flu deaths so far. But as of yet, no child deaths from flu have been reported.
There have been 505 hospitalizations for flu in Minnesota so far this season.
