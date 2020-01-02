2019 In Review
Click here to take a look back at the biggest, weirdest, and most heart-warming 2019 stories!
Menu
Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Video
Video Library
Live Video
News Videos
Seen On WCCO-TV
Weather Forecasts
Sports Videos
WCCO Interviews
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
News
All News
MN News
HealthWatch
Consumer
Crime
Politics
Business
Autos
Entertainment
Water Cooler
Only CBS
Latest News
Bryant Stephenson Charged, 2 Others Arrested In Stabbing Death Of Unity McGill At St. Cloud Club
St. Cloud police say one man faces criminal charges and two other men are in custody in connection to the stabbing death of Unity McGill outside the Red Carpet Nightclub early last Sunday morning.
Jodi Huisentruit Billboard Vandalized In Mason City, Iowa
Someone spray-painted the name "Frank Steams" and "machine shed" on the billboard.
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
News
Weather
Weather Links
Minnesota Weather
Live Radar
School Closings & Delays
On The Spot
Weather Watcher Network
Weather App
Weather Stories
Water Patrol Unit Workers Stress Much Of Minnesota's Ice Isn't Yet Safe To Venture Onto
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol unit says right now, no one should be driving cars or trucks out on the ice.
Minnesota Weather: Some Snow Emergencies In Effect Over New Year's, Milder Temps Arrive Soon
Temperatures should hold in the lower 20s and upper teens for New Year's Eve, according to WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor, with plenty of sunshine to send off 2019.
'We Were Buried': 2019's Most Memorable Weather Events
This early winter storm might as well be a dusting compared to the brutal beginning of 2019.
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Featured Sports
After Gophers' Outback Bowl Win, Could The U See A Boost In Applications?
After Wednesday's win over Auburn in the Outback Bowl, you can still feel the excitement all over the University of Minnesota's campus.
Charlotte Flair And Andrade, WWE’s Newest Power Couple, Get Engaged
WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and Andrade became engaged on New Year's Eve, capping a whirlwind year of romance for the pair.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Scores 32 In Bucks 106-104 Win Over Wolves
The Milwaukee Bucks held off a strong challenge from the short-handed Timberwolves in a 106-104 victory.
Kirk Cousins, Vikings Prep For Crossroad Playoff Game In New Orleans
The hyper-scrutinized quarterback's first opportunity to get a postseason victory with the Vikings has arrived on the heels of his career-best season.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
These Are 4 Of The Best Places For Mexican In Minneapolis
We crunched the numbers to find the top Mexican spots around Minneapolis.
Here's 4 Of The Best Inexpensive Bookstores In Minneapolis
If you haven't been to Uncle Hugo's, or Dreamhaven, you're definitely missing out.
The Best Things To Do In Minneapolis's Standish Neighborhood
Get to know this Minneapolis neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a bakery to a tattoo parlor.
Here Are 5 Of The Best Affordable Cafes In Minneapolis
We crunched the numbers to find the best affordable cafes in Minneapolis.
New Yorkers Say Joey Nova's In Tonka Bay Has Real-Deal New York-Style Pizza
The humble strip mall location is nothing special, but Joey Nova's is nestled along the shores of Lake Minnetonka, near Mound, Wayzata, and Excelsior.
Top Minneapolis Places To Have Brunch On Special Occasions
Looking for a delicious breakfast and brunch meal near you? Here are the best high-end breakfast and brunch restaurants around Minneapolis.
Video
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
Interviews
Politics
Sports
Weather
News
Events & More
Station Info and CBS Entertainment
Station Info
Only CBS
Good Question
What Happens To Your Body During A Hangover?
Carbonated alcohol, like champagne, can also worsen a hangover because the carbonation facilitates alcohol absorption.
What Does 'Auld Lang Syne' Mean?
It's a song that's synonymous with New Year's: Auld Lang Syne. Even if you don’t know the words, you certainly know the tune.
Finding Minnesota
Finding Minnesota: The Lure Of Fishing Decoys
Some of the decoys are so rare, they're actually worth thousands of dollars.
Events & Contests
New Year’s Eve at Little Six Casino
Celebrate the New Year in style at Little Six Casino!
CBSN Minnesota
Watch Now
Give Back With The GiveBackBox
January 2, 2020 at 10:00 pm
Click
here
for more information on the GiveBackBox.
Comments
You must
log in
to post a comment.
You must log in to post a comment.