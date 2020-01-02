



Authorities say that they have completed the investigation into the Drake Hotel fire that destroyed the building early Christmas morning, and investigators appear to be no closer to finding out what led to the blaze.

Bryan Tyner, with the Minneapolis Fire Department, says that it appears the fire began in unit 244, but the cause of the fire remains “undetermined.”

More than 250 people were left without a home after the fire at the Drake Hotel apartments, a fire that burned for about 32 hours. At around 3 a.m. Christmas morning, the four-alarm fire started and quickly spread to the third floor and attic.

“When a fire cause cannot be determined ruling out all other possibilities, the investigation will remain open. The cause could be changed at a later date as more information becomes available,” Tyner said.

At least three people were taken to the hospital, but no one was killed in the fire, authorities said.

Demolition on the building began Thursday, as well.

The displaced families and residents were moved to new shelters on Saturday, an extended-stay hotel in Bloomington. Meanwhile, the permanent residents of the Drake Hotel, who paid rent there, were moved to the First Covenant Church for a two-week stay with shower access. The transfer was possible because of the generous donations by Minnesotans.

Case workers with Red Cross and Hennepin County will work with individuals to assess needs and find long term recovery solutions.

The Red Cross estimated that over 41 cubic yards' worth of "spontaneous donations of physical items" have been collected so far. According to First Covenant Church, the Red Cross said the greatest need now is for cash donations.