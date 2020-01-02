2019 In ReviewClick here to take a look back at the biggest, weirdest, and most heart-warming 2019 stories!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Mason City, Iowa say a message on a billboard aiming to bring in information about the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit is not helpful to their investigation.

Someone spray-painted the words “Frank Steams” and “machine shed” on the sign. Steams was a long-time investigator with Mason City police and worked on her case.

Jodi Huisentruit (credit: CBS)

The group Find Jodi says the sign will be taken down Friday.

Investigators believe someone took Huisentruit 25 years ago as she was on her way to work. No arrests have been made in the case.

