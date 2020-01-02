Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Mason City, Iowa say a message on a billboard aiming to bring in information about the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit is not helpful to their investigation.
Someone spray-painted the words “Frank Steams” and “machine shed” on the sign. Steams was a long-time investigator with Mason City police and worked on her case.
The group Find Jodi says the sign will be taken down Friday.
Investigators believe someone took Huisentruit 25 years ago as she was on her way to work. No arrests have been made in the case.
