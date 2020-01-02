Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The City of Minneapolis has adopted parts of the state’s new Wage Theft law into local ordinance, providing workers with an additional avenue to recover unpaid wages.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The City of Minneapolis has adopted parts of the state’s new Wage Theft law into local ordinance, providing workers with an additional avenue to recover unpaid wages.
The ordinance took effect on Jan. 1, 2020.
Under the ordinance, employers must do the following:
- Provide employees with written pre-hire notices of certain employment terms; notices must be signed by employees.
- Adhere to a regularly scheduled payday.
- Provide earnings statements at the end of each pay period.
- Provide notice of benefits under the City’s sick and safe time ordinance on pre-hire notices and earnings statements.
To learn more click here.
You must log in to post a comment.