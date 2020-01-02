2019 In ReviewClick here to take a look back at the biggest, weirdest, and most heart-warming 2019 stories!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The City of Minneapolis has adopted parts of the state’s new Wage Theft law into local ordinance, providing workers with an additional avenue to recover unpaid wages.

The ordinance took effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

Under the ordinance, employers must do the following:

  • Provide employees with written pre-hire notices of certain employment terms; notices must be signed by employees.
  • Adhere to a regularly scheduled payday.
  • Provide earnings statements at the end of each pay period.
  • Provide notice of benefits under the City’s sick and safe time ordinance on pre-hire notices and earnings statements.

To learn more click here.

