MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities television legend “Barry ZeVan the Weather Man” has died.
Star Tribune reports that Zevan died Wednesday at 82 years old.
Zevan arrived at KSTP in 1970, worked at KARE 11 in the 80s and is known for an energetic “peek-a-boo,” showbiz style.
ZeVan lived in Golden Valley.
The cause of his death has not been made public, though he had been treated for chronic lymphocytic leukemia last year.
