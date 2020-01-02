Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in November.
The Nov. 1 shooting happened at a parking lot of an apartment building on 1300 block of Davern Street, in the Highland Park neighborhood.
Officers found a man and a woman inside an SUV. The man was dead and his wife was suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Emergency crews brought her to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The man who was killed was later identified as 32-year-old David Lee of Oakdale.
On Thursday, police said they made an arrest in the case and are holding a 25-year-old White Bear Lake man in custody at the Ramsey County Jail.
