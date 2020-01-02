Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The State Patrol is investigating a fatal New Year’s Day crash that happened in Mabel, Minnesota.
According to authorities, the crash happened on Lyndale Street at the intersection with Highway 44.
A Toyota Corolla was attempting a turn onto the highway when it collided with a semi truck, at about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.
The Toyota had three teenagers inside at the time of the crash — a 19-year-old woman and two 17-year-old boys. One of the boys was taken to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center.
The State Patrol has not released the names of any of the four people involved in the crash. The semi truck driver was described as a 50-year-old man from Rushford.
Road conditions were reported to be dry at the time of the crash.
