MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – On Thursday event organizers for the annual International Eelpout Festival in Walker, Minnesota announced that it won’t take place in 2020.
The large gathering in the month of February to celebrate bottom dwelling fish was in its 41st year.
While attendance at the festival has increase year after year, so has the amount of trash, traffic and safety concerns generated by its crowds.
Now, the economics behind the event “no longer work,” according to a message sent out Thursday afternoon.
Organizers say they worked with the county for five months in an effort to develop a solution. Ultimately, the event has reached an impasse on lake enforcement, according to a release.
“We have had a great ride and appreciate all of you loyal “POUTERS” over the years and thank you for your support,” coordinators wrote in a final message.
