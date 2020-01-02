MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man wanted on suspicion of domestic assault is on the run after fleeing police officers in Hibbing on New Year’s Day.
A Hibbing police officer saw Zephaniah James Skarja driving a red Chrysler 300 near the 1000 block of 25th Street East. When the officer tried to pull Skarja over, he quickly accelerated away from the squad car, according to Hibbing’s chief of police.
Officers followed Skarja, and the pursuit allegedly reached speeds close to 100 miles per hour. Skarja drove through several blocks in Hibbing before fleeing north on Highway 169 towards Chisholm.
Soon after, police lost sight of Skarja’s car when it turned south down Highway 5. The pursuit was then ended.
Later on, law enforcement learned that the Chrysler vehicle was parked on Herman Road. When officers arrived on scene and took possession of the car, Skarja had already left the area.
If you know of Skarja’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911 or the Hibbing Police Department at 218-263-3601.
