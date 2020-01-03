MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) – A man jailed in Minnesota is one of seven men charged in a shooting in California that left four people dead at a backyard football viewing party.
Ger Lee, 27, of Fresno, California, is currently in the Sherburne County Jail and will be extradited to California to face charges. He and three other men face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and attempted murder in connection to the Nov. 17 shooting in Fresno that made national headlines. Three other suspects are charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Police say the suspects all acknowledged being members of the Mongolian Boys Society and that the shooting was intended as retaliation for the death of one of their gang members. However, investigators do not believe any of the victims were members of a rival gang and say they were mistakenly targeted.
All the victims were of Hmong descent and the shooting rattled the central California city, home of the second-largest Hmong community in the U.S. The Twin Cities is home to the country’s largest Hmong community.
Hmong, an ethnic minority group from East and Southeast Asia, fought on the side of the U.S. in the Vietnam War. After the war, the U.S. moved them to places in Minnesota, California and Wisconsin.
