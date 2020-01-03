MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Southwestern Minnesota is expected to see snow Friday, and it could impact travel.
Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the snow will affect communities along the Minnesota River Valley, in a line stretching from Madison to Mankato. Accumulations look to be between 1 and 4 inches.
The fast-moving system is expected to move into the state Friday morning and push off into Iowa by 10 p.m. The National Weather Service says bursts of heavy snow could make roads slick and reduce visibility.
The snow may clip the Twin Cities metro, as well as the Interstate 94 corridor. However, not much more than a dusting is expected outside southwestern Minnesota.
Looking ahead, the weekend looks to be snow-free, with blustery conditions on Sunday.
1 to 4 inches of snow across southwest Minnesota today, with little if any accumulation along I-94 More details here #mnwx #wiwx https://t.co/rli8GXYaQd pic.twitter.com/tzwuRftipA
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 3, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.