MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in west-central Minnesota say students were evacuated Friday morning following a bomb threat at an area high school.
The Morris Police Department says an “unknown bomb threat” was made to Morris Area High School.
Students were evacuated from the building to a nearby gymnasium on the University of Minnesota-Morris campus, from which they will be bused home.
Parents are urged not to go to the gymnasium.
In a message posted to Facebook, Superintendent Troy Ferguson said the threat was found in a message written on a white board. He said that no one will be allow back into the building until authorities have searched and cleared it.
