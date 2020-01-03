



The Christmas Day fire proved to be too devastating for any part of the Drake Hotel in downtown Minneapolis to be saved.

Now as people look to find permanent housing elsewhere, they are getting help from a number of sources. There are roughly 20 agencies at Bethlehem Baptist Church helping people with everything from clothing to counseling.

The doors opened at 10 a.m. Friday and people were bussed over for what’s being called a “one stop shop” when it comes to resources.

Each client is paired with a volunteer from the Red Cross or a partnering agency who walks the family through all of the agency tables.

They have therapy dogs on hand and mental health resources.

There are also about 8 to 10 truckloads of donations on site, which includes clothing for all ages along with toys for kids and health care products.

The Red Cross is expecting anywhere from 100 to 150 people on Friday. Services will again be available on Saturday.

They will also have daycare available as parents get what they need.

How To Help

Visit redcross.org/mn, call 612-872-3226, or 1-800-RED-CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation that will support disasters big and small.

Donations can also be made through the Minneapolis Foundation. Text DRAKEFIRE to 243725.

Donations may also be mailed to:

American Red Cross Minnesota Region

1201 West River Parkway

Minneapolis, MN 55454