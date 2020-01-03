Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Waite Park police are searching for two shoplifting suspects from Little Falls — one of whom sent a police officer to the emergency room.
Police say officers responded to a report Thursday night of two men shoplifting at a Menards store. When they arrived, an officer spotted one of the suspects, 23-year-old Derek Plante, and tried to handcuff him. There was a struggle, and Plante ended up breaking the officer’s left arm.
Plante got away, and so did the other theft suspect, 20-year-old Dean Drosier.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call Waite Park Police Department.
You must log in to post a comment.