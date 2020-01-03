



If you’re going out to eat this weekend, there’s a new tool for Twin Cities diners — it lets customers check Minneapolis restaurant inspections online.

Cindy Weckwerth, director of environmental health for the city of Minneapolis says, “we’ve had a number of inquiries from the public why the city of Minneapolis doesn’t post health inspections.”

So for the past few years, her team has been compiling data and now the website is live and popular, “it was extremely popular and it crashed the website.”

It’s back up and running, via the city of Minneapolis website. You can click on reports, type in a restaurant, food-truck or anyplace that serves food you see scores and details on violations.

Weckwerth says, “it’s about people being able to take responsibility for their health and to be able to make decisions that are good for them.”

100 is a perfect score.

Nona Chan is the general manager of Sushi Train, Minneapolis’ first conveyor belt sushi, “if you do one thing wrong it could really be crucial to someone’s health so you want to stay in tip top shape.”

She says the stakes are extra high. She believes the new site will keep her sushi train and others — on track, “it keeps restaurants on their toes and as restaurateurs we eat out too so we want to see everyone’s restaurant score and then it pushes us to be better. I think it’s a great thing for consumers to see.”

While health inspections are important, the city of Minneapolis warns they are just a glimpse, snap shot in time of an entire operations.

On the new website, you can find scores for restaurants, food trucks, day cares, schools, grocery stores and gas stations.

Just click the link here to find the restaurant or grocery story you’re looking for.