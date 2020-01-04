Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile male from the Audubon/Detroit Lakes area.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile male from the Audubon/Detroit Lakes area.
The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says it’s seeking help in finding 17-year-old Dominic Elhard, whose family says he ran away from home in Audubon early Thursday morning.
Elhard does not have a vehicle or a cell phone and was last seen Wednesday night at a friend’s house in Detroit Lakes.
Anyone with information regarding Elhard’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661
You must log in to post a comment.