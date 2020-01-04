MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a record-setting career, making his hometown and his college proud, Saturday was declared to be Tyler Johnson Day in Minneapolis.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey proclaimed January 4, 2020 in honor of the wide receiver. The ceremony took place at Minneapolis North High School.
He’s the program’s all-time leader in receiving yards and touchdown catches.
He’s signed with an agent and is getting himself ready to the NFL Draft.
He’s had an incredible senior year for the Gophers, and the team benefited from his performance all the way through the Outback Bowl.
His family convinced him to attend the U in the first place, and he’s made his hometown proud.
“I could’ve went pretty much anywhere, at the time. A lot of high school coaches were trying to get me to go to their schools,” he said. “My family thought it was best for me to stay here, and I think it was the best decision for me.”
