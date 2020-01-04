Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 81-year-old Canby man was killed in a crash involving a semi truck in Hammer Township.
The crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday along Highway 75 just north of milepost 89.
Investigators say the crash was a head-on collision between a Toyota Prius and a semi truck.
The Prius driver, Sigmund Delano Armitage, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
He was taken to Sanford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead of his injuries.
