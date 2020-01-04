Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Ramsey County prosecutors have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting on New Year’s Day.
The St. Paul Police Department announced Friday that 30-year-old Trayvon Anderson was taken into custody for the city’s first homicide of 2020.
“We had a homicide two hours into the new year, and just two days later the suspect is in custody,” Chief Todd Axtell said, in a statement posted to Twitter.
The fatal shooting happened early Wednesday morning on the 900 block of University Avenue West. Killed was 31-year-old Carl Anthony Dobbs Jr., of Canton.
Also on Friday, Minneapolis police have charged a man in connection to a fatal stabbing on New Year’s Day.
