MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Ramsey County prosecutors have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting on New Year’s Day.

The St. Paul Police Department announced Friday that 30-year-old Trayvon Anderson was taken into custody for the city’s first homicide of 2020.

“We had a homicide two hours into the new year, and just two days later the suspect is in custody,” Chief Todd Axtell said, in a statement posted to Twitter.

The fatal shooting happened early Wednesday morning on the 900 block of University Avenue West. Killed was 31-year-old Carl Anthony Dobbs Jr., of Canton.

Also on Friday, Minneapolis police have charged a man in connection to a fatal stabbing on New Year’s Day.

