MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say two people are in custody after a firearm and drugs were seized during a traffic stop.
According to police, the traffic stop occurred on the 1000 block of Beech Avenue Saturday.
During the traffic stop, a loaded semi-automatic compact gun was found, as well as a bullet-resistant vest, a large-capacity ammunition magazine, methamphetamines, other drugs and paraphernalia.
Two people were arrested. A 32-year-old man was arrested for possession of a firearm by an ineligible person and possession of a controlled substance. A 31-year-old woman was arrested for an auto theft warrant.
“This type of exceptional police work is just one of the many ways our officers are keeping Saint Paul safe for everyone,” St. Paul police said.
