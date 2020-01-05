



The battle against the Australian wildfires had one of its worst days Saturday, as the country dealt with strong winds and high temperatures that threatened to spread the fire to more populated areas, including suburbs of Sydney.

Two people died.

“We extend our sympathies to the family of those who lost their lives.” Australia prime minister Scott Morrison said. “ Not just last night but over many months.”

The death toll has reached two dozen. The Australian Prime minister called upon 3,000 military reserve members to help.

“This is the largest single call out ever of defense forces working together with our full time defense forces to provide a support that this country has never seen before,” Morrison said.

It’s estimated that the early summer wildfires have killed more than half a billion animals, a number that is expected to rise. Images being shared on social media show animals trying to escape the flames, as the people living in affected areas face dangerous air quality.

“Every day they’re getting pain relief,” Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park owner Dana Mitchell said. “We’re also treating them for severe burns on a few of them, minor burns on others.”

There are more than 200 wildfires burning

The Australian Army and Navy have also been deployed to help evacuate people in coastal towns surrounded by fires.

