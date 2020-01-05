MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to retaliate after the U.S. airstrike that killed an Iranian General. Thousands of additional soldiers are on their way to the region.

On Sunday, lawmakers in Iraq’s parliament voted in favor of an end to foreign military presence in the country.

WCCO’s Erin Hassanzadeh sat down with local Iranians and middle-easterners to ask about the rising tensions.

The deadly U.S. airstrike that killed General Qassem Soleimani is drawing emotional reaction from around the world.

For Fazy Kowsari, who left Iran nearly 20 years ago, it was elation.

“I celebrated, that was the best new year gift that we could have”, Kowsari said.

Reza Zoghi left Iran 10 years ago.

He was a political prisoner there. He says inadvertently at the hands of Soleimani.

“I’m happy because he was the most dangerous terrorist. I’m very happy because he’s eliminated but I am not happy because I wanted him to be on trial,” Zoghi said.

“He was the killing machine of the regime outside of the country,” Kowsari said. “He had no problem with killing people whoever was in his way.”

“I was pissed. Solemani is a very very intelligent guy,” said Mohammad Ahmad who is Palestinian. “This is not our business.”

After the killing, the world watched mourners fill the streets of Tehran.

Kowsari and Zoghi call it propaganda.

“I wouldn’t expect less,” Kowsari said

While the feelings on President Trump’s ordered strike are mixed, none of the men support a war.

“Nobody in Iran wants a war,” Zoghi said.

And none know what will come next.

“I’m sure the world without him (Soleimani) is a better world. I’m sure about that,” said Kowsari.

Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, announced a resolution Sunday to prevent war with Iran.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Republican Representative Tom Emmer says “The military action which ended [Soleimani’s] life is a victory for peace, and I look forward to returning to Congress next week to receive more information from the Administration on this action and the subsequent steps.”