MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A student has been arrested and another was taken to the hospital after a stabbing at a St. Paul school.
It happened at the Community of Peace Academy, a charter school in St. Paul. Police said a 13-year-old girl stabbed a 12-year-old boy in the stomach.
It’s unclear what kind of weapon was used.
The boy was taken to the hospital, and is expected to recover from his injuries.
The girl was arrested, and police are investigating what led to the stabbing.
