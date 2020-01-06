MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Police arrested a 32-year-old felon who they say was illegally in possession of a loaded semi-automatic handgun Saturday.

The discovery was made during a traffic stop, where police also recovered a bullet-resistant vest, a large-capacity magazine and drugs.

It was one of four weapons busts St. Paul Police have made to start the new year. Sergeant Mike Ernster says it’s an example of the work police do behind the scenes to combat gun violence.

“In 2019 we gathered approximately 500 guns off the street,” Sgt. Ernster said. “Not all of those were criminal situations but a large majority were so it happens more frequently than the public would know.”

2019 was a deadly year for homicides in St Paul. There were 30 victims, the worst in a decade. The crimes prompted increased patrol officers, regular gang and gun meetings, and a five-step plan that was announced by the police chief in September.

“They’re working to prevent the next shooting or the next homicide and this traffic stop is a great example of the hard work they are doing to get [illegal] guns off our street,” added Sgt. Ernster.

St. Paul Police say the best way the public can help is to report to police if they know someone who is in possession of a firearm that cannot legally have one.

St. Paul has seen one deadly shooting in the new year.