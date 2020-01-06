Comments
HUTCHINSON, Minn. (AP/WCCO) — Officials say arson is suspected in a fire at a Walmart store in Hutchinson.
Firefighters were called to the South Main St. store about 3 p.m. Sunday.
The store was safely evacuated and was shut down while crews put out the fire.
There’s no immediate word on how much damage was done by the fire, but the store said on its Facebook page that it will be closed until further notice.
