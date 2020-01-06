MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Vikings’ win over the Saints has some fans wondering how much it might cost to go the next playoff game.

Others are recalling a post season from long ago with strong similarities to this one.

Vikings fans don’t have to go to the Vikings museum to remember some great Vikings seasons — and some crushing playoff defeats.

But then there was that playoff season 32 years ago.

“Remember ’87, it was the same set up, at New Orleans, at San Francisco, we had such a great team and ended up winning those two games on the road. Underdogs going in…” Former Vikings general manager and WCCO-AM host Jeff Diamond said.

Playoff tickets that year were about 50 dollars. This year Ticket King owner Michael Nowakowski said tickets for Saturday’s game in San Francisco range from two to three thousand for premium seats

to $300 for standing room.

Nowakowski says sales have been a little slower than expected, as fans weigh a trip to one of the most expensive cities in the country.

“Its a lot of tire kickers. People are doing the math in their head: tickets 400, the flights 800, the hotel is 400, do I want to spend that money?” Nowakowski said.

As for that special 87 season – after that win in San Francisco, the Vikings lost to Washington in the NFC Championship — another crushing playoff defeat.

To paraphrase a famous philosopher; those who fail to remember the lessons of history are doomed to repeat them — well, Vikings fans remember all too well, and they definitely don’t want another repeat.