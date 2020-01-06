Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 35-year-old man who was last seen on Dec. 24, 2019.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 35-year-old man who was last seen on Dec. 24, 2019.
Authorities say there has been no contact with Matthew J. Asa since then. Officials believe Asa’s last known location was at his apartment complex, the Northland Apartments, located at 619 America Avenue in Bemidji.
Asa is described as standing 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a camo ‘army’ jacket, black tennis shoes and possibly sweatpants. Authorities say Asa suffers from mental illness.
Anyone with information about Asa’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at (218)-333-9111.
You must log in to post a comment.