MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two wildland firefighters from Minnesota are helping fight the flames in Australia.
Both men were requested by the National Interagency Fire Center because of their wildland firefighting experience and availability.
Mike Crook of Grand Maris, a U.S. Forest Service employee from Superior National Forest, was requested in Victoria of southeastern Australia in mid-December. He’ll help monitor weather and fire behavior in the area until Jan. 25.
On the eve of New Year’s Eve, Marty Cassellius of the Bureau of Indian Affairs was assigned to Victoria as well. He’ll help with fire suppression efforts on the ground until Jan. 28.
According to the Minnesota Incident Command System, there are five more Minnesotans on the availability list who could be called on if there is a need for their specific qualifications.
